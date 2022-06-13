Meros Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 328,220 eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. eGain accounts for 2.4% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of eGain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in eGain by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,143. The stock has a market cap of $265.71 million, a P/E ratio of 284.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

