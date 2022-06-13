Meros Investment Management LP Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Harsco comprises approximately 3.3% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 7,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

