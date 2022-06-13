Meros Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 319,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. InfuSystem makes up approximately 4.0% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.55% of InfuSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InfuSystem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $449,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.14. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,075. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

