Meros Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Venator Materials accounts for 2.0% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.03% of Venator Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.