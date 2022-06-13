Meros Investment Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.37. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,431. The stock has a market cap of $680.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

