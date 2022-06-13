Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $486,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

NASDAQ META traded down $7.51 on Monday, hitting $168.06. 373,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,397,055. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.