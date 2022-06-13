Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 61.0% in May

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. 59,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,810. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

