MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 6,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,496. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

