MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

