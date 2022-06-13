MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.39

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

