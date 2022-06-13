MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0010

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $162,494.69 and $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040667 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,012,252 coins and its circulating supply is 162,710,324 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

