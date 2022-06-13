Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

