Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.61.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.59. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

