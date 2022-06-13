MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,028 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.16 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

