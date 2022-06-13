MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,895 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

EQH stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

