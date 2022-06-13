MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

