MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GSK by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.