MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $116.83 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.