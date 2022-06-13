MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $240.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.14 and a 200 day moving average of $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

