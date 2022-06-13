MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT opened at $430.19 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

