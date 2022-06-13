MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.20 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

