MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

