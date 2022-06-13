MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

DHR opened at $251.48 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

