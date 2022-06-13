MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

MCD opened at $237.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.63. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.