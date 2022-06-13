MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355. MinebeaMitsumi has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

About MinebeaMitsumi (Get Rating)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

