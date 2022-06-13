MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355. MinebeaMitsumi has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.
About MinebeaMitsumi (Get Rating)
