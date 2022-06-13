Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $647,548.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

