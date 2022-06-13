Minter Network Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $35.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,535,373 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

