Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Holdings Increased by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,730 shares during the period. Mitek Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 0.53% of Mitek Systems worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 612,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

