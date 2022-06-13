MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

MOGU traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. MOGU has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

