MONK (MONK) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $32,727.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001689 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.