MONK Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $33,014.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

