Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

