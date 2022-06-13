Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRY traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 35,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,965. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

