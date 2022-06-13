Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $273.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.67. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.