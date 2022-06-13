Morgan Stanley Increases Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,700 ($21.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.33) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.56) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,697.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

