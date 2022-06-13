Morgan Stanley Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $55.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.70.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.25. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.