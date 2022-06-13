Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Moringa Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 65,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,094. Moringa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
