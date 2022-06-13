MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.11 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $37.11 million and $123.19 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.24 or 1.00070696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00106438 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.