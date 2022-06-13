Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -9.23 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$1.99 million -29.91

Moxian (BVI)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.93% -1,406.76% -6.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moxian (BVI) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 336 2353 4554 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Moxian (BVI) (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

