Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $24.50.
About Murata Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.