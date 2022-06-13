MXC (MXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $194.38 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market cap of $194.38 million and $12.01 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00184335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.20 or 0.01949022 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00212340 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.