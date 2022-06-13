Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Head to Head Analysis

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nanobiotix and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $3.13 million 46.29 -$55.61 million N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.59 million ($0.58) -4.14

DiaMedica Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -35.43% -34.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nanobiotix and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 0 0 2.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 629.17%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It is also developing DM300 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

