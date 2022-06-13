Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Hits $2,556.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 432.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $28,611.85 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,256,761 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

