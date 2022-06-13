Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.62. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.17.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

