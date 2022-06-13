NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

