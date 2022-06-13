NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

