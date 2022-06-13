NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

