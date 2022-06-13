NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 468.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

