NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $124.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

