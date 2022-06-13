Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTOIY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

